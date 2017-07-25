Welcome to the new CHEX

CHEX’s commitment to providing Peterborough with accurate and timely information is unwavering. We know our audience wants information at their fingertips and the new CHEXTV.com provides the information you have come to expect from CHEX in the digital environment.

When our parent company, Corus Entertainment, purchased Shaw Media in spring 2016, a plan was put in place to integrate our broadcast stations with Global News. This plan has brought together our newsrooms across the country, utilizing our television and radio personalities for expanded, in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to Canadians.

We are happy to announce that the next step of this integration is now underway with the online experience for CHEX being incorporated into the GlobalNews.ca domain.

Why we are moving

GlobalNews.ca has become one of the top news destinations in Canada and by combining forces with our fellow journalists across the country, CHEX will now be able to serve the Peterborough community better by dedicating our resources and focusing on the hyper-local issues that matter to you, our readers.

What’s changing?

Besides the domain switching from CHEXTV.com to GlobalNews.ca when you visit our site and a slightly different appearance to match the existing GlobalNews.ca style, not much is changing. You’ll still be able to watch your favourite television segments from CHEX online, find local events, traffic, weather and contests.

For GlobalNews.ca readers in the region, the good news is you will now have the benefit of getting more news and content focused on the Peterborough area, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

So what’s new?

For us, the biggest benefit of moving to the GlobalNews.ca domain is that we will now be part of a responsive website, meaning you’ll be able to read our CHEX content on your smartphones or tablets in real time.

You’ve told us how important breaking news is to you. We will be posting breaking news stories even faster, giving you the important news you need. The CHEX commitment to serve as your breaking news station is stronger than ever, now bolstered by combined Global and CHEX resources.

We now have access to a lot more national and international stories that we can deliver to our readers in the region. The move also helps expand our support team across the country, so we can bring you great new features and more in-depth coverage.

We want to hear from you

