5 Montreal stories you must read this week: July 21

From the sweet sound of song floating through the MUHC to a mailman delivering messages of hope, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Do Re Mi

“Just the look on their face is payback enough. And they just can’t stop saying thanks.”

Masmian Joseph, the singing orderly, is a unique sight at the MUHC – even wheeling a keyboard around to perform for patients.

READ THE STORY: Singing orderly calms patients at the MUHC

Remembering a mother

“I’ll remember her kindness and I’ll remember her smile, her love. She had time for everyone, but no one had the love she had for her children.”

Meryem Anoun was struck and killed by a truck last week while she was cycling in Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie.

READ THE STORY: ‘I’ll remember her smile’: Brother and eldest son of cyclist killed in Rosemont speak out

Delivering hope

“Every single time I get a letter that’s addressed to me and I see either a smile, have a good day, or an actual smiley face, I literally smile and it’s just so sweet.”

Mailman Franco Frenna is delivering messages of hope to Lindsey Finkelstein, a blogger who shares her story of fighting breast cancer alongside her mother.

READ THE STORY: Montreal letter carrier delivers messages of hope to breast cancer blogger

Unleashed

“I’m like ‘I’m gonna pass out; what do I do?’ I lied it’s true I did lie I gave him a false name.”

A Montreal woman is outraged after she received a fine for failing to put her Chihuahua on a leash.

READ THE STORY: Unleashed chihuahua leads to criminal charges for Montreal dog owner

Breaking in

“I get the feeling that they probably took it for a ride went down that way then they ditched it to the side jumped out then just left it there.”

Residents have taken to Facebook to try to find two men who allegedly broke into H2O Adventures, stealing a boat and damaging property.

READ THE STORY: Lachine canal business owner hopes social media helps him catch alleged vandals

