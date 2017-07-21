Canadian rock ‘n’ roll legend Kenny Shields passes away

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Kenny Shields has died.

The lead singer of Streetheart passed away “quietly and peacefully” at the St. Boniface General Hospital in Winnipeg early Friday morning, according to bandmate Jeff Neill.

Neill wrote a touching Facebook post early Friday morning to announce his friend’s death.

“By his side were his wife Elena, his daughter Julia and his sister Sharlene. Our thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at the St. B for all the dignity and comfort that they provided for Kenny and his family throughout this difficult time.”

In a recent interview with 680 CJOB, Neil had this to say about the support Shields received from fans during his struggle with illness.

“He has had an incredible career, a career that has spanned fifty years. It’s been nothing but excellence. Kenny Shields is one of the greatest frontman that rock and roll has ever produced.”

Streetheart is slated to play one final concert at Winnipeg Classic Rock Fest on Aug. 29 in Shields’ honour.

The band was scheduled to play Saturday night in Lethbridge, Alta.