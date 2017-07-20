Crime
July 20, 2017 11:40 pm

Jared Edward Harris, high-risk sex offender, moving to North Delta

By Reporter  CKNW
Delta Police have issued a warning for convicted sex offender Jared Edward Harris

Delta Police have issued a warning for convicted sex offender Jared Edward Harris, who has moved to North Delta.

Delta Police
A A

Delta police are warning the public about a sex offender now living in North Delta that they say is at a high risk to re-offend.

Jared Edward Harris, 39, was released on numerous conditions, including no contact with anyone under the age of 16, and he’s not allowed to be in areas like school grounds or community centres where anyone under that age is present.

He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol or drugs.

Harris has a long list of offences, including invitation to sexual touching, assault with a weapon, indecent acts and breaches of court orders.

READ MORE: Sex offender Jared Harris arrested in New Westminster for alleged indecent act

He’s described as being 5’10” tall, with brown eyes, short brown hair and facial hair.

He is being monitored by police and probation officers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Delta police
Delta police notice
high risk offender
Jared Edward Harris
jared edward harris north delta
jared edward harris sex offender
jared harris north delta
jared harris sex offender
North Delta
north delta jared harris

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News