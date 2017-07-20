Jared Edward Harris, high-risk sex offender, moving to North Delta

Delta police are warning the public about a sex offender now living in North Delta that they say is at a high risk to re-offend.

Jared Edward Harris, 39, was released on numerous conditions, including no contact with anyone under the age of 16, and he’s not allowed to be in areas like school grounds or community centres where anyone under that age is present.

He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol or drugs.

Harris has a long list of offences, including invitation to sexual touching, assault with a weapon, indecent acts and breaches of court orders.

He’s described as being 5’10” tall, with brown eyes, short brown hair and facial hair.

He is being monitored by police and probation officers.