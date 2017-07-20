John Horgan announces $100 increase to income and disability assistance

Just a few days into the job, the NDP government is making good on a promise to raise income assistance and disability rates.

In a release, premier John Horgan said the $100 a month rate increase goes into effect on Sept. 20.

New monthly welfare rates will be $710, and $1,133 for those on disability assistance.

“Lifting families out of poverty starts with raising income assistance rates and assistance for people with disabilities. We’re raising the rates to support people and help them live in dignity,” said Horgan in the release.

The news comes just days after Horgan announced a new ministry and parliamentary secretary tasked with reducing poverty.

While former premier Christy Clark raised disability rates by $50 earlier this year, welfare rates had been frozen for a decade.

“Raising the rates is only the beginning. Our government is committed to bring forward a comprehensive poverty reduction plan to lift children and families out of poverty,” read part of the release.

According to the release, the raise will move B.C. from one of the lowest assistance rates to the third-highest in Canada.