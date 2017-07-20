Quebec minister calls on police to aggressively pursue people inciting hatred

Quebec’s immigration minister is urging police to aggressively target citizens who encourage hateful speech.

Kathleen Weil made the comments Thursday in reaction to a spate of racist and anti-immigrant incidents in the province over the past couple of weeks.

The minister also announced her government is launching public consultations on systemic racism in Quebec, beginning in September.

Quebec City’s mosque received hateful messages in the mail last Friday that reminded people of the shooting that took place there in January when six men were murdered by a gunman.

The mayor of a small town in Quebec’s Saguenay region says he removed a racist sign on his territory this morning that described the village as for white people only.

Additionally, a Quebec nationalist group has been distributing anti-immigration stickers in cities across the province over the past several days.