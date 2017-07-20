Politics
July 20, 2017 4:20 pm
Updated: July 20, 2017 4:28 pm

Quebec minister calls on police to aggressively pursue people inciting hatred

By The Canadian Press

A woman records on her phone as Quebec Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Kathleen Weil makes an announcement about the fight against systemic discrimination and racism on July 20, 2017 in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

Quebec’s immigration minister is urging police to aggressively target citizens who encourage hateful speech.

Kathleen Weil made the comments Thursday in reaction to a spate of racist and anti-immigrant incidents in the province over the past couple of weeks.

READ MORE: Quebec minority groups want government action on racism

The minister also announced her government is launching public consultations on systemic racism in Quebec, beginning in September.

Quebec City’s mosque received hateful messages in the mail last Friday that reminded people of the shooting that took place there in January when six men were murdered by a gunman.

Quebec Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Kathleen Weil makes an announcement about the fight against systemic discrimination and racism. dow}, July 20, 2017 in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The mayor of a small town in Quebec’s Saguenay region says he removed a racist sign on his territory this morning that described the village as for white people only.

READ MORE: First Nations women call for Quebec inquiry into systemic racism

Additionally, a Quebec nationalist group has been distributing anti-immigration stickers in cities across the province over the past several days.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kathleen Weil
public consultations
Quebec immigration
Quebec racism
Saguenay
Systemic Racism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News