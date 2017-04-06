Quebec minority groups want government action on racism

Groups representing visible minorities in Quebec want the government to cancel public hearings on racism in the province.

They say debating the issue will only fuel resentment.

The government has appointed a group of experts to organize public hearings on discrimination in the province, including university professors, researchers and a poet.

But the opposition Parti Québécois (PQ) says a public hearing on racism is a waste of time.

“After 15 years of a Liberal government, it’s still easier to get an interview if you have a name like ‘Couillard,'” said PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée, citing studies that show people with French last names are more likely to get hired than people with names that sounds foreign.

“Why doesn’t the government want to act?”

The premier replied that Lisée’s remarks were rich, coming from the leader of a party that introduced the charter of values.

“They’re the ones that brought the most difficult debate we have ever had, which was intentionally excluding people from the job market,” said Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil.

Both parties admitted that discrimination is a major issue in Quebec.

In 2016, the unemployment rate for immigrants was the lowest it’s ever been – but still high – at almost 10 per cent.

For immigrants who have been in the province for less than five years, it’s at 15 per cent.

“We need solutions now, right now, not tomorrow, in three months or three days,” said Ferid Chikhi, a socio-cultural integration consultant.

Chikhi, as well as the Black Coalition of Quebec and the Quebec Latin-American Association, support a PQ petition to cancel consultations.

The groups are concerned another debate about racism will once again divide the province and some voices will not be heard.

“There are people who suffer from trauma, people who are victims, people who have mental disorders because of their experience,” said Gabriel Bazin, vice-president of the Black Coalition of Quebec.

Bazin said people who have been discriminated against are sometimes vulnerable and may not feel comfortable speaking at a public hearing.

“We haven’t said what form this is going to take,” Minister Weil said in response.

“This is where I really want to listen to what the experts have to recommend.”

“I have absolutely no fear that Quebec is capable of having this kind of debate.”

Representatives continue to insist another consultation is just a way for the government to avoid taking action.