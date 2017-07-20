Florida man shoots out tires of AT&T truck he claims was blocking his driveway

A disgruntled Florida senior found a rather forceful – not to mention dangerous – way of expressing his frustration with an AT&T employee’s parking job.

Video captured by an AT&T employee shows a 64-year-old man in Hialeah, Fla., using a large revolver to shoot out the tires of a parked repair truck while the employees look on incredulously.

“There’s a guy shooting at the tires, he’s shooting at the truck, the engine and everything,” the AT&T employee is heard telling a 911 operator as the bizarre assault unfolds.

According to Hialeah police, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, after Jorge Jove apparently became angered about the placement of two AT&T repair trucks.

The trucks were conducting repair work on wires overhead when Jove emerged from his home, gun in hand.

“Apparently the homeowner was upset the trucks were parked in front of his driveway,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby told the Miami Herald.

Moving slowly and armed with a large revolver, Jove shot out each of the tires on the first parked truck before reloading, then opening fire on the second parked truck.

“Someone’s up in the bucket truck and he can’t come down because he’s shooting the truck,” the AT&T employee tells the 911 operator at one point.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested Jove without further incident. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count of felony vandalism. He was released from prison later that evening.

Multiple Florida news outlets report that Jove was a 34-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Fire Department, with no previous history of violence or criminal behaviour.

“We don’t have any negative information about him, about any criminal history from any of his neighbours,” Zogby told CBS Miami.