Public consultations underway for Edmonton LRT expansion

The City of Edmonton is asking for input from residents on future LRT expansion to the east end.

Edmontonians are being encouraged to participate in a study to determine a new street-level central LRT route from Strathcona, through downtown and Bonnie Doon, to the east end.

The city said the public consultations will be part of the concept plan on a route, position of the LRT tracks on roads, stop locations and bike and pedestrian connections.

The concept plan is scheduled to be presented to city council for approval before the end of 2018, but there is no timeline for construction of the central LRT route.

The first of four phases of public consultations is currently underway. There are two events left this month: Thursday at city hall and Saturday at the St. Anthony District Archives and Meeting Centre.

The other phases will happen in the fall and next year.

The first set of consultations asks residents to provide input on what is most important to them about LRT planning and where they would travel to and from on the central LRT.

“The views of Edmontonians are extremely important during this phase of the study as we investigate potential options for this future LRT route,” project manager Satya Gadidasu said.

“Understanding what’s important to people when planning LRT, and where they want to go and where they are coming from will help us create a route that works well for Edmontonians.”

Edmontonians can also provide feedback through an online survey.

A street level LRT runs in dedicated lanes, using traffic signals to flow with traffic through intersections and includes sidewalk level stations.

It will connect with the east leg of the Valley Line LRT in the Bonnie Doon area and to the future west leg of the Valley Line in the downtown area.

The Valley Line will also be a street level LRT system.