Lena Dunham joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has announced that Girls star Lena Dunham will join the cast for the upcoming season.
“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” Murphy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”
Some fans of the show were shocked by Murphy’s casting announcement.
Others rejected his decision to include Dunham in the upcoming season.
Some fans of the actress were excited about the news.
Earlier this year, Dunham wrapped her HBO series Girls, which she created and starred in for six seasons.
It’s already been confirmed that American Horror Story series’ regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the next season. The series has also been renewed through Season 9 in January.
Other new additions to the AHS cast this season include Scream Queens actress Billie Lourde and actor-comedian Billy Eichner.
Murphy appeared on Watch What Happens Live in February and revealed that the next instalment of the horror series will cover the 2016 U.S. election.
“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Murphy told host Andy Cohen.
The new season’s title will be announced Thursday according to Murphy.Follow @KatieScottNews
