July 19, 2017 1:11 pm

Quebec, Newfoundland strike deal to expand economy in shared areas

By The Canadian Press

Canadian Premiers from back left, Bob McLeod, Northwest Territories, Philippe Couillard, Quebec, Brian Gallant, New Brunswick, Brian Pallister, Manitoba, Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia, Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sandy Silver, Yukon, Wade MacLauchlan, Prince Edward Island, Kathleen Wynne, Ontario, Brad Wall, Saskatchewan, Rachel Notley, Alberta and Peter Taptuna, Nunavut, pose for a group photo during the Council of Federation meetings in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday July 18, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have struck a deal to explore ways to jointly drum up business and develop communities along their shared boundary.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Dwight Ball of Newfoundland made the announcement at the premiers meeting in Edmonton.

Their plan focuses on development of the Labrador Trough and the extension of Highway 138 on the lower north shore of Quebec.

The two governments plan to have an agreement in place by the end of the year.

Several mining operations are located on the boundary between the two provinces.

Ball says there is room to jointly develop projects in mining, as well as in training and broadband networks.

