Alberta Premier Rachel Notley popular nationally, not so much at home: poll

For the second time in under a year, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has landed near the top and the bottom of the list when it comes to premier approval ratings.

A new poll released Thursday shows Notley is tied with Québec Premier Philippe Couillard for the highest approval rating among all Canadians, but in her own province the feeling isn’t mutual.

Mainstreet asked over 5,200 Canadians, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way [name] is handling his/her job as Premier of [province.]”

“Nationally, 45 per cent approve of Philippe Couillard and Rachel Notley, though their approval ratings in their own provinces are much lower,” Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, said. “Only 33 per cent approve of Notley in Alberta.”

In Alberta, Notley scored a 63 per cent disapproval rating and a 33 per cent approval rating, placing her as the third least popular premier in their home province.

The premiers who were less popular than her were Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, who with an approval rating of 21 per cent landed in second place, and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, who scored a 19 per cent approval rating among Ontario residents polled.

One thing to keep in mind — Notley had a lot of company in the low approval rating category. Only two premiers had approval ratings 50 of per cent or higher: Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil and Manitoba’s Brian Pallister.

Mainstreet conducted the same poll back in October 2016, with similar results. At that time, Notley ranked second nationally out of all the premiers, just behind the premier of Quebec. Her ranking within Alberta was nearly the same then as now — sitting third from the bottom among all premiers, at a 34 per cent approval rating.

The pollster arrived at its latest results by calling a “random stratified sample” of 5,250 Canadians between June 12 and 15. The poll used both landlines and cellphones.

Responses were “weighted using demographic information to targets based on the 2016 Census.” Nationally, the survey had a margin of error of +/- 1.35 per cent; the margin varied in the provinces.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras, Global News