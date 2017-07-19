Firefighters rescue Laval woman swept away by river current

Firefighters were deployed to perform a water rescue in Laval’s Rivière des Prairies early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when a 41-year-old woman stepped into the river during a walk with her boyfriend around 1:30 a.m.

She swam away from shore and the current swept her away.

Her boyfriend called 911 and Laval firefighters arrived to try to rescue her.

“She was in the water for about 15 minutes and did not suffer any injuries,” said Laval police spokesperson Frédéric Jean.

“She was under the influence of alcohol when she decided to go into the river.”

The woman was able to go home safely after the rescue.