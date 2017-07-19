TransLink Mayors’ Council vice-chair admits frustration with BC Liberals

TransLink’s Mayors’ Council is hoping for a different relationship with B.C.’s new government.

Vice-chair Greg Moore said he hopes the NDP will stick to their promises and work with municipal governments to fund public transportations.

He said the mayors had a difficult relationship with the BC Liberals.

READ MORE: TransLink ‘anxiously’ awaits minister’s appointment

“It was frustrating because first, we had to go through a referendum,” Moore said.

“This last provincial election when the BC Liberals reiterated that they were going to have another referendum, that was just the epitome of frustration in trying to deliver transit solutions.”

He said the situation prevented them from realizing their vision for public transit.

“It wasn’t healthy for the transportation system it wasn’t healthy for the dialogue in the region,” Moore said. “It created a yes and no and us versus them.”

WATCH: Metro Vancouver mayors hold conference on transit future

He applauded Selina Robinson’s appointment as minister in charge of TransLink.

“She comes as a city councillor from the City of Coquitlam and understands the benefits of a regional transit system that works and services the region<,” Moore said.

Bowinn Ma, the MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, will help on the file as parliamentary secretary for Translink.

READ MORE: B.C. Liberals to cap tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges; NDP vows to eliminate them

Moore said he’s confident the NDP will deliver.

“We’re not partisan one way or another, we want to make sure we deliver the services to our residents and our businesses,” he said.

Transit issues to be tackled under the new government include full implementation of the 10-year transportation plan and the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge.