Dozens of Princeton residents allowed back home

An evacuation order for 47 homes in Princeton has been lifted meaning dozens of people are allowed back home as of noon Tuesday.

But for 303 properties, the evacuation order remains in place.

The evacuation change also opens up Princeton Summerland Road.

The 3,300 hectare blaze is burning 10 kilometres northeast of Princeton.

It is 50 per cent contained.

The fire was discovered on July 7.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is suspected to be human caused.

It is being fought by 200 firefighters as well as 10 helicopters and 30 pieces of heavy equipment.

A public information meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Community Centre at 148 Old Hedley Road in Princeton.

A second information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Erris Volunteer Fire Hall at 2254 Princeton Summerland Road.

Click here for updated information on evacuation orders and alerts.