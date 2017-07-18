Nova Scotia to offer free pre-primary care at 43 locations

The Nova Scotia government unveiled the locations for its expanded pre-primary program — bringing the total number of schools offering the program to 43.

Education Minister Zach Churchill told reporters Tuesday that 50 pre-primary classes will open in the last week of September, contingent on hiring.

“For the first time, Nova Scotia families will have access to a free pre-primary program for four-year-olds,” Churchill said in a press release on Tuesday. “This investment will support the futures of our youngest Nova Scotians and save their families thousands of dollars in child-care costs.”

The program will operate during normal school hours for children who are at least four years of age by Dec. 31

The government’s pre-primary program will have looser educator to child ratios than programs run by child care centres for the same age group.

At the schools there will be one early childhood educator for every 10 children in a class. There will be three early childhood educators in classes with more than 20 children to a maximum of 24 children per class.

Child care centres are required to meet a ratio of one early childhood educator for every eight children. Churchill said that ratio will stay in place but discussions with the centres will start to review the ratio.

The government says that the sites were selected based on the greatest need including factors such as the number of child-care options and the space available at schools.

According to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, pre-primary classes will be will be rolled out across the province over the next four years.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced plans in May to offer pre-school classes to about 750 four-year-olds across the province, a move he said would save parents up to $10,000 a year in daycare costs.

The department has mapped out where all classes are to be offered and provided a list on their website.

Parents can pre-register their kids online or by calling 1-833-424-2084.

— With files from the Canadian Press