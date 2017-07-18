3 injured after shooting at sports bar in Woodbridge

York Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot inside a sports bar in Woodbridge late Monday evening.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Novantesimo Minuto Sports Bar located at 7611 Pine Valley Drive near Highway 7.

Police said all three victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A large perimeter was set up and the police tactical team was brought in for the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.