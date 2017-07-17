Westbound Circle Drive traffic restriction at Valley Road for road work

The City of Saskatoon says a traffic restriction is coming to Circle Drive beneath the Valley Road interchange starting on Tuesday, July 18.

At around 9 a.m. CT, the westbound curb lane of Circle Drive will be closed while two through lanes remain open.

Motorists joining traffic from the Valley Road ramp will need to yield to vehicles on Circle Drive before proceeding.

City officials said the traffic restriction is needed for warranty work that includes excavation, repairs and repaving. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done in around two days.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour through the construction zone.