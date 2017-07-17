Okanagan forecast

Monday, July 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Warm and dry conditions will persist until midweek, but we will start to notice a change by Thursday.

An upper low that is forming over the Pacific will start to cross BC midweek. This will bring in more cloud by late Wednesday with a slim chance of a shower Wednesday evening, along with a more widespread chance of showers on Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds just in time for the weekend with a return to sunny and warm conditions.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 25 to 31C

~ Duane/Wesla