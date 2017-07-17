Developers suing Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for right to build homes

Developers are suing the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, in Montreal’s West Island, for the right to build 140 single-family homes in a wooded area.

The promoters are seeking more than $35 million in damages in a lawsuit that was filed earlier this month.

“We feel that we’re the victims of disguised expropriation by Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue,” said Pierre Tessier, a spokesperson for the developers.

“We’ve been very disappointed because we’ve tried so many times to come to an agreement, which didn’t happen.”

The proposal plans to expand a nearby residential neighbourhood, but city officials have balked at the idea.

Instead, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is proposing mid-level buildings made up of 140 condo-style units.

The city wants development to occur on just 15 per cent of the land – but the promoters find that unacceptable.

Many residents living adjacent to the 14 hectares of land say they have mixed feelings on the issue.

Some favour the single-family style homes, while others say it depends on the kind of traffic the new homes would generate.

“It’s good until peak times. It’s rough, you can wait eight or nine cars at the stop sign for your turn,” said Karen Ashjian, a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue resident.

“If it’s going to get worse with this project, that’s a big concern.”

One group insists that the entire land should be preserved.

The legal dispute is now before the courts, but it could take months or years before the case is resolved.