Most wildfire evacuees in Lake Country are going home

Most of the people ordered to evacuate Lake Country because of the Okanagan Centre wildfire that ripped through on Saturday are being allowed to go home.

The evacuation order for Nighthawk Road, Long Road, Tyndall Road, from south of 10810 to the end of the pavement, remains in effect.

Jack Seaton Park remains closed.

Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area or street is under evacuation order.

These areas are still experiencing an active fire, which is being fought by ground crews.

The remaining evacuation order affects approximately 69 properties.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 75 per cent contained. Crews worked through the night putting out hot spots and dealing with flare ups during windy conditions.

The fire was an estimated at 50.3 hectares.

People are being asked to stay away from evacuated areas so emergency response crews can do their work.

RCMP are maintaining road blocks and conducting roaming patrols.