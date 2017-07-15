Northern B.C. First Nations band raises money for wildfire evacuees
A northern B.C. First Nations band is raising money for wildfire evacuees using an Aboriginal ceremony.
The Nak’azdli First Nation from Fort St James hosted a blanket ceremony on Friday in order to lend a hand to those in need.
Band member Mark Barfoot said the idea came after the group did a similar fundraiser earlier this week.
“The Thundering Eagles went to the CNC College (College of New Caledonia) the other day and did a bunch of drumming and singing for them. So I figured well hey, let’s put two and two together and let’s get this done.”
The performance took place at UNBC, where many evacuees are.
Barfoot said they raised about $4,000. He said the funds will be donated to the Red Cross.
