Motorhome catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary
A motorhome fire lead to traffic delays on the Trans-Canada west of Calgary Saturday.
RCMP said the fire started at around 1 p.m. near the Highway 40 overpass.
The fire spread to a nearby field but firefighters extinguished both the RV and the grass fire.
No injuries were reported.
All westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada were temporarily closed two kilometres east of Highway 40.
