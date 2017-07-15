EMS
Motorhome catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary

A motorhome fire lead to traffic delays on the Trans-Canada west of Calgary Saturday.

RCMP said the fire started at around 1 p.m. near the Highway 40 overpass.

The fire spread to a nearby field but firefighters extinguished both the RV and the grass fire.

No injuries were reported.

All westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada were temporarily closed two kilometres east of Highway 40.

