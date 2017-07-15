Sutton, Adams run in TDs as Alouettes continue home mastery of Stampeders 30-23

Tyrell Sutton and back-up quarterback Vernon Adams ran in touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Calgary Stampeders 30-23 on Friday night.

B.J. Cunningham also scored while Boris Bede kicked three field goals for the Alouettes (2-2), who have beaten the Stampeders on their last four visits to Percival Molson Stadium.

It was the first time this season Montreal scored more than 19 points in a game.

DeVaris Daniels had a TD and Rene Paredes booted five field goals for Calgary (2-1-1).

Montreal slotback Nik Lewis easily got the 21 yards he needed to pass Alouettes legend Ben Cahoon (13,301) for sixth place in all-time receiving yards.

The Alouettes led 16-9 at the intermission despite Darian Durant throwing interceptions to Ciante Evans and Tommie Cambell and taking 12 mostly undisciplined penalties.

An 80-yard completion to Ernest Jackson set up a 12-yard Bede field goal 1:34 into the game but Calgary marched back to tie it on Paredes’ 14-yard effort.