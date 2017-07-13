Jock Wilson: Calgary Stampeders will be in tough vs Montreal Alouettes

It was one of the best lines I have ever heard from Calgary Stampeder general manager John Hufnagel.

“We may not be the prettiest girl at the dance, but our dance card is full,” Hufnagel said a couple of years ago on Sports Talk.

It basically sums up the 2 – 0 – 1 start for the Stampeders this season. At times the team has struggled in all three facets of the game, but good teams do find a way to win.

The Stampeders are a very good team, but they will be tested in week four by Nik Lewis, Darian Durant and a very physical Montreal defence.

The Alouettes have dropped two straight games to Edmonton and B.C., but they have the second stingiest defense in the league, giving up just over 20 points a game.

“We’ve been in every game with a chance to win,” said veteran receiver Nik Lewis, who is still searching for ultimate chemistry with his new quarterback.

The former Stampeder favorite will certainly be in the spotlight on Friday night as he is on the verge of becoming the fourth player in CFL history with 1000 catches. He will almost certainly pass Ben Cahoon for sixth place in all time receiving yards.

Durant and Lewis will challenge a Stampeder defensive line that has been rocked with injuries, but is coming off a second half shutout versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers one week ago.

The Stampeders defence will once again be missing Charleston Hughes as the sack master; he’ll be replaced by newcomer Rueben Frank, who was just signed last weekend.

The Stampeders now have an unprecedented 14 players on the six-game injured list, as defensive linemen Deshawn Fraser and Aston Whiteside both joined the list this week.

The good news for the team is they will welcome back special teams ace Roy Finch as he returns from a two-game suspension for a failed drug test.

