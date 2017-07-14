Man injured after falling into grain hopper near Denholm, Sask.

A man has been injured on a farm near Denholm, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP said a man fell into a grain hopper late Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Report recommends Alberta require farm safety training, machinery checks
He was unconscious when officers arrived.
He was taken to a Saskatoon hospital by Stars air ambulance with unknown injuries.
There is no word on his current condition.
READ MORE: National summit held in Saskatoon on farm safety, injuries and fatalities
Denholm is approximately 115 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.