Canada
July 14, 2017 1:38 pm

Man injured after falling into grain hopper near Denholm, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man was injured after falling into a grain hopper on a farm near Denholm.

File / Global News
A A

A man has been injured on a farm near Denholm, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said a man fell into a grain hopper late Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Report recommends Alberta require farm safety training, machinery checks

He was unconscious when officers arrived.

He was taken to a Saskatoon hospital by Stars air ambulance with unknown injuries.

There is no word on his current condition.

READ MORE: National summit held in Saskatoon on farm safety, injuries and fatalities

Denholm is approximately 115 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Battlefords RCMP
Denholm
Denholm Saskatchewan
Farm Accident
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Farm Accident
STARS Air Ambulance
Stars Air Ambulance Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News