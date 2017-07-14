Man injured after falling into grain hopper near Denholm, Sask.

A man has been injured on a farm near Denholm, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said a man fell into a grain hopper late Wednesday afternoon.

He was unconscious when officers arrived.

He was taken to a Saskatoon hospital by Stars air ambulance with unknown injuries.

There is no word on his current condition.

Denholm is approximately 115 kilometres west of Saskatoon.