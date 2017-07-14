Alberta Health Services
July 14, 2017 1:49 pm
Updated: July 14, 2017 1:51 pm

Water quality advisory issued for Milk River in Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park

By Online Reporter  Global News

A picture of Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park taken on Sept. 22, 2010 by Alberta Parks.

Alberta Parks
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a water quality advisory for the Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park.

In a Friday news release, AHS said the advisory was issued after elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria were found to be present in the water.

AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade in the Milk River while at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park, saying the water-borne organisms can cause vomiting and diarrhea. They also warn that, at current levels, skin, ear and eye infections may result from contact with the water.

AHS officers will continue to monitor the water. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

