Water quality advisory issued for Milk River in Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a water quality advisory for the Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park.
In a Friday news release, AHS said the advisory was issued after elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria were found to be present in the water.
AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade in the Milk River while at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park, saying the water-borne organisms can cause vomiting and diarrhea. They also warn that, at current levels, skin, ear and eye infections may result from contact with the water.
AHS officers will continue to monitor the water. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.