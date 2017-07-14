Water quality advisory issued for Milk River in Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a water quality advisory for the Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park.

In a Friday news release, AHS said the advisory was issued after elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria were found to be present in the water.

AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade in the Milk River while at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park, saying the water-borne organisms can cause vomiting and diarrhea. They also warn that, at current levels, skin, ear and eye infections may result from contact with the water.

AHS officers will continue to monitor the water. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.