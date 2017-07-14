Half of Montreal’s Metro network now has cell service

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has installed cell service in the Acadie station on the Metro’s blue line, making it the 34th in the network to come online.

As part of its Objective 2020, the STM is on schedule to have all 68 stations and 71 km of tunnel connected by the year 2020.

The mobile network infrastructure is a $50 million joint effort between the transport society and the four major cell providers, Bell, Rogers, Telus and Vidéotron.

“I want to applaud the work and the cooperation of our partners […] who have led this project so skillfully and introduced the Montreal Metro into the select club of plugged-in underground transportation networks,” said STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb.

Complete LTE Connectivity

Metro passengers will have full connectivity between Côte-Vertu and Mont-Royal on the orange line, Beaudry and Lionel-Groulx on the green line, Snowdon and Acadie on the blue line, as well as the entire yellow line.

Deployment will continue throughout 2017 to complete the orange and blue lines up to Jean-Talon station.

The rest of the orange line is expected to be connected in 2018.

Objective 2020

This connectivity puts Montreal in a small group of cities worldwide that have an underground LTE mobile network, with signal repeaters not only in stations, but also along tunnels and in cars.

Passengers can surf the web and stream videos, but the STM says the project is not just for creature comfort.

The transport society hopes that mobile connectivity will help people plan their trips more efficiently with the ability to check schedules and system updates in real-time.