$4.8M Marilyn Monroe dress on display in Saskatoon

What has been called the “world’s most famous dress” is on display in Saskatoon.

The dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang happy birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The nude, sheer gown features more than 2,500 crystals and 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones.

Monroe wore it when she breathlessly sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” at Kennedy’s 45th birthday celebration at New York’s Madison Square Garden three months before she died.

The dress was originally designed for Monroe by Jean Louis and cost $12,000 in 1962.

It was purchased at an auction last year for $4.8 million by Jim Pattison.

People can view and take a photo of the iconic dress on Friday as it displayed at the new Save-on-Foods location in Kensington as part of the grocery store’s grand opening celebrations.

With files from The Canadian Press