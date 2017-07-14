Rick Modi, charged in hit-and-run death of toddler, granted bail

Rick Modi, 24, charged in the hit-and-run death of two-year-old Dominique Wenga, was granted bail in Longueuil court Friday.

He faces a possible life sentence after the fatal collision earlier this year in Saint-Constant in Montreal’s south shore.

Conditions for his release include $5,000 bail, Modi must stay at his parents’ home, must give up his passport and driver’s licence.

He is also not allowed to go to Saint-Constant, where he lived about 10 doors down from the victim.

Fatal collision

Two-year-old Dominique Wenga was playing with his older brother in his backyard on May 27, while their mother watched.

The boy apparently opened the gate without his family noticing, and made his way to the street, where he was struck.

“Anytime there’s a victim who’s dead, it’s extremely tragic,” said Crown Prosecutor Erin Kavanagh.

“In this case, we know the age of the victim and we can understand there is a family behind all of this.”

Stuffed animals still rest on the front lawn of the boy’s house – just metres from where he was hit.

Modi will have to report to police in two weeks. He is expected back in court Sept. 5.