Brawl erupts in Taiwan parliament as lawmakers attack each other with chairs

A fight erupted between ruling and opposition lawmakers in the Taiwanese parliament on Friday.

The brawl broke out when lawmakers from the Nationalists, or Kuomintang, criticized the budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

READ MORE: A history of Canadian politicians behaving badly

Members from the ruling and opposition parties were seen grabbing each other and throwing water bombs.

The infrastructure development plan has been treated by President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration as its key economic stimulus project.

It includes investments in light rail lines, urban and rural development and green energy.