July 14, 2017 11:54 am

Brawl erupts in Taiwan parliament as lawmakers attack each other with chairs

By Staff The Associated Press

A fight erupted between ruling and opposition lawmakers in the Taiwanese parliament on Friday.

The brawl broke out when lawmakers from the Nationalists, or Kuomintang, criticized the budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Members from the ruling and opposition parties were seen grabbing each other and throwing water bombs.

The infrastructure development plan has been treated by President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration as its key economic stimulus project.

It includes investments in light rail lines, urban and rural development and green energy.

