5 Montreal stories you must read this week: July 14

From Châteauguay working to repeal its pit bull ban to the hidden dangers of eyelash extensions, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Banned no more?

“We saw the bylaw we had didn’t work. We couldn’t apply it, it was hard, and it brings all kinds of misunderstanding.”

Châteauguay has banned pit bulls since the 1980s, but now the city is repealing it.

READ THE STORY: Châteauguay moves toward reversing pit bull ban

At an impasse

“What unites us is our commitment to helping ensure Quebecers continue to benefit from the MUHC’s leadership in patient care, teaching, research and technology assessment.”

Concerns are growing over the future of the MUHC after a mass resignation of the board’s independent members.

READ THE STORY: MUHC independent board members resign, cite conflict with health minister

Risky business

“It ripped part of my eyelashes on my right eye and I couldn’t even sleep on my left eye because it was irritating.”

Eyelash extensions are a booming business, but is it safe?

READ THE STORY: Eyelash extensions: Are they risky business?

Hate in NDG

“This is, to me, a hate crime, and the fact that they [the police] had no interest in coming to address it…I thought it was shocking.”

Residents are dismayed after they say police failed to act after a car in NDG was sprawled with a swastika and the words “f— all the Jews.”

READ THE STORY: NDG couple say police didn’t act on anti-Semitic graffiti

Bright lights

“You have to bend glass to write the letters, the words, the drawings.”

One Montreal family is on a mission to bring neon signs back to Montreal.

READ THE STORY: The family behind Montreal’s neon revival

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau