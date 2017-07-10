MUHC independent board members resign, cite conflict with health minister

The 10 independent board members of the McGill University Hospital Centre (MUHC) board of directors have resigned after a brief meeting.

The volunteer members made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“We were chosen for this volunteer position for our broad and diverse range of experience and expertise,” the members wrote in a press release.

“What unites us is our commitment to helping ensure Quebecers continue to benefit from the MUHC’s leadership in patient care, teaching, research and technology assessment.”

The group cites a lack of dialogue over the last two years with Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette for the reasons why they are resigning.

“[He] has for many months refused to engage with us, ignoring our requests for meetings, not responding to correspondence and refusing to share reports like the Joshi and Desjardins Reports with us before making them public months after they were submitted,” the press release states.

Instead, the members accuse the minister of threatening them with trusteeship and questioning their competency, insisting that they believe he views the board as a “stumbling block” that prevents the hospital from reaching its full potential.

“We are at an impasse. Our responsibility and our duty is to focus on what is in the best interest of the MUHC,” the members state.

“The Board of Directors of the MUHC should not be simply an advisory board. It needs to assume its role which is to govern the affairs of the MUHC.”

The independent board members include:

Claudio Bussandri (Chair)

Gail Campbell

Marie Giguere

David Laidley

Teresa Pacheco

Robert Rabinovitch

Janis Riven

Glenn Rourke

Melissa Sonberg

Norman Spencer

Global News has reached out to both the MUHC and the health minister for comment.

The MUHC Board of Directors will continue to be led by interim president and executive director (PDG) Martine Alfonso.