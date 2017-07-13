OLG Slots workers at Toronto’s Woodbine Racetrack could be locked out early Friday: union

The union representing more than 400 Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) employees at Woodbine Racetrack says workers are facing a lockout as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said in a statement Thursday that OLG sent a letter to workers saying they would be locked out by the bargaining deadline after workers rejected a tentative agreement during a vote on Saturday and Sunday.

The statement said the union’s bargaining team sent a revised offer to OLG management on Wednesday, but said the offer was rejected.

“Workers are continuing to stand firm against an offer that would not improve their working conditions, especially for part-time workers,” Sharon DeSousa, PSAC Ontario regional executive vice president, said.

PSAC said more than 60 per cent of the employees are part-time workers. But the union said several are working more than part-time hours.

“Many of [the employees] work full-time hours but are refused full-time employment,” the statement said.

“This large part-time workforce has no guarantee of hours, yet must be available for shifts within a 48-hour time frame in a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation.”

Global News attempted to get comment from OLG Thursday evening on a possible lockout, but a representative wasn’t available.