Winners of London’s Dream Lottery to be announced Thursday morning

The big winners in the spring edition of the Dream Lottery will be announced Thursday morning.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., officials from the lottery will draw and announce the winners of the four top prizes at the Bridlewood Dream Home in North London.

First to be announced will be the winner of the 50/50 Plus, who will walk away with half of the pot, which currently sits at over $900,000.

The winner of the Ultimate Grand Prize will then be chosen. The lucky winner will get to choose between a Port Stanley dream condo at the beach with $100,000 cash and a Jaguar F-type convertible, a North London dream home with cash for a year of first-class living and a Land Rover Evoque convertible, or $1 million.

Funds raised from the Dream Lottery go to support local hospitals and are used for innovative technology equipment, groundbreaking research, and continuing training and educations for healthcare professionals.

The Dream Lottery has raised almost $29 million since 1996.