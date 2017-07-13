Abbotsford Police call out ERT Wednesday night
A A
Abbotsford Police are expected to comment Thursday on a police operation Wednesday night
The Emergency Response Team surrounded a home on Golden Avenue at 9pm, and executed a search warrant.
It’s believed one person was arrested and no one was hurt.
READ MORE: 5 young men charged for trafficking fentanyl in ‘Purple Rain’ police investigation
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.