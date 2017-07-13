Crime
July 13, 2017 5:28 am

Abbotsford Police call out ERT Wednesday night

By News Anchor  CKNW

Credit: Kevin Macdonald

Abbotsford Police are expected to comment Thursday on a police operation Wednesday night

The Emergency Response Team surrounded a home on Golden Avenue at 9pm, and executed a search warrant.

It’s believed one person was arrested and no one was hurt.

More to come.

