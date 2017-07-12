Tornado confirmed northwest of Calgary airport Monday

Environment Canada has confirmed reports of a tornado seen Monday night and the agency is looking for photos of the twister and any damage it may have caused.

Thunderstorms that developed over the Alberta foothills Monday afternoon tracked eastwards over southern Alberta then turned to rain, Environment Canada said.

The tornado was observed 13 kilometres northwest of Calgary International Airport at about 8:20 p.m. It’s been given a preliminary rating of EF0 as no reports of damage have yet been received.

“This was considered a non-mesocyclonic tornado that was generated by weak rotation under a rapidly developing thunderstorm,” the agency said in a statement. “These types of tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous as they can topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris a short distance.”

Any information or photos can be sent to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweeted using #abstorm. You can also call 1-800-239-0484 with information on the tornado or to report severe weather at any time.

WestJet pilot and storm chaser Matt Melnyk captured the above photos Monday night.