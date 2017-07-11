87-year-old man struck in Granville Island crash dies of injuries

An 87-year-old man died of his injuries after being hit by a car near the entrance of Vancouver’s Granville Island in late May.

The elderly man along with two other teen boys, both 15 years of age, were struck by a blue Mazda 3 that failed to stop at a red light on West 4th Ave. at Anderson Street on May 29.

All three pedestrians were in the crosswalk and were taken to hospital with various injuries. The elderly man was in hospital in serious condition but died on July 5.

One of the 15-year-old boys suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries.

The 21-year-old driver from Surrey was arrested at the scene for suspected impaired driving and charges are expected.

This is Vancouver’s first pedestrian fatality of 2017.