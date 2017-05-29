3 pedestrians struck in Granville Island crash

One man remains in custody this morning after three pedestrians were hit near the entrance to Granville Island Sunday night.
The victims were in a marked crosswalk when they were struck just after 6 p.m.
Police say a man in his 80s is in hospital in serious condition. There is no word on the ages of the other two victims and their condition is unknown.
A blue Mazda with a shattered windshield was being inspected at the scene of the crash and police are looking at whether alcohol was a factor.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.