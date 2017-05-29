Granville Island accident
May 29, 2017 8:52 am

3 pedestrians struck in Granville Island crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police inspecting a blue Mazda at the scene of a crash on Granville Island Sunday evening.

Ryan Stelting
A A

One man remains in custody this morning after three pedestrians were hit near the entrance to Granville Island Sunday night.

The victims were in a marked crosswalk when they were struck just after 6 p.m.

Police say a man in his 80s is in hospital in serious condition. There is no word on the ages of the other two victims and their condition is unknown.

A blue Mazda with a shattered windshield was being inspected at the scene of the crash and police are looking at whether alcohol was a factor.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
granville island
Granville Island accident
Granville Island Crash
Pedestrians Granville Island
pedestrians hit
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News