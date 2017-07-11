CMHC reports 35% drop in Hamilton housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is reporting a 35 per cent decline in housing starts in Hamilton last month.

CMHC says construction began on 206 homes in the city in June, down from 319 in June of last year.

Construction of single-detached homes in Hamilton remained strong, with 101 recorded last month compared to 84 in June 2016.

Housing starts in Niagara remained virtually unchanged year over year.

“All regions are on pace to surpass construction levels from 2016 except for British Columbia,” said CMHC chief economist Bob Dugan.

Total housing starts in Toronto fell by two per cent last month compared to June 2016.

CMHC says limited resale supply in combination with strong home buying demand in Toronto have led more buyers to purchase pre-construction units.