University of Alberta nanoscientists create commercial ‘molecular’ product for guitars

For years, serious guitar players have clung to their tube amplifiers, saying the rich sound is worth the hassle of old-school electronics.

Now, scientists at the University of Alberta have used the latest nanotechnology in a guitar pedal that duplicates that beloved warmth without the inconvenience and expense.

Chemistry professor Rick McCreery says his so-called “Nanolog” pedal demonstrates that electronic circuits that operate at the molecular level can work in reasonably priced, durable consumer goods.

“The guitar story is just a small part of the big picture,” McCreery said, adding the bigger picture is molecular electronics, something that first appeared on the scientific scene in the late 1990s.

“The two main questions we consider: ‘How do electrons move through molecules when the latter act as circuit elements?’ And, ‘What can we do with molecules that we can’t do with silicon, the standard material used in most consumer electronics?’ The guitar story is important because it demonstrates that a molecular device is practical and can do something that is very difficult with silicon.”

He says it’s the first product of its kind and could lead to similar circuits replacing current systems in thousands of consumer electronic items.

The product is being introduced this week at the National Association of Music Manufacturers show in California, the largest such show in the world.