Prominent artificial intelligence firm to open 1st lab outside UK in Edmonton

It’s a sector many people – including the Trudeau government – expect will soon become an economic force to be reckoned with and on Wednesday, a major artificial intelligence firm announced plans to set up operations in Edmonton.

DeepMind says it plans to open a research office in Alberta’s capital. It’s the first time the company has set up shop outside of the United Kingdom. The company says the office will be run “in close collaboration with the University of Alberta.

“It was a big decision for us to open our first non-UK research lab, and the fact we’re doing so in Edmonton is a sign of the deep admiration and respect we have for the Canadian research community,” DeepMind said in a news release. “In fact, we’ve had particularly strong links with the University of Alberta for many years: nearly a dozen of its outstanding graduates have joined us at DeepMind, and we’ve sponsored the machine learning lab to provide additional funding for PhDs over the past few years.”

The company says “DeepMind Alberta” will be led by a trio of U of A professors (Rich Sutton, Michael Bowling and Patrick Pilarski) who will all stay on at the university.

“This alignment of academic and practitioner-led research will drive a whole host of new scientific breakthroughs right here in Canada, propelling the field of AI forwards into exciting new territory,” Sutton said in a news release.

“They’ll be joined by Adam White, who will be returning to Canada to join the university as an adjunct professor, and six more researchers who co-authored the influential DeepStack paper published earlier this year in Science,” DeepMind said. “The team will work on core scientific research.”

The company says it also plans to help fund AI programs at the U of A to help “turbo-charge” the pace at which Edmonton is moving toward becoming a hub for technology.

Edmonton’s mayor said he was “thrilled” by the DeepMind announcement.

“Having a research lab of this magnitude will strengthen Edmonton’s reputation as an artificial intelligence hub and help build a network of ideas that will transform our world,” Don Iveson said.

“DeepMind is defining what’s possible with AI and we’re proud to be part of that story.”

Edmonton’s growing reputation as a prospective computer and technology hub on the global stage rests largely on the strides made at the University of Alberta. In fact, the university’s department of computing science is the oldest computing science department in the country as well as one of the largest.

DeepMind said the Edmonton research office would open later in July.

