Kesha credits inspiration for new album to alien encounter

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Kesha’s new album Rainbow features several spaceships on the cover and the singer has revealed why.

In an interview, Kesha shared that she recently experienced a UFO sighting and that’s what inspired the new album.

“I was in Joshua Tree, totally sober, let me preface — completely f***ing sober … I think people would be like, ‘She was on acid’ or something. I wasn’t. I was on nothing,” Kesha said.

“I was a totally sober Sally, just lady in the desert and I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships,” Kesha recounts.

She adds: “I swear to God, there were like five to seven and I don’t why I didn’t try to take a picture of it. I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock and I was like well ‘What in the hell was that?’ and I was trying to figure it out and then they went away. And then they came back. I was like ‘maybe they are fires on a mountain really high up in the sky.'”

“What was even weirder was that they came back in a different formation. I was like, ‘Those are f***ing aliens.’ They were spaceships!” she recalls.

When describing what the spaceships looked like, Kesha said they were like “little balls of fire in the sky.”

Back in May, Kesha took to Instagram to hint at a UFO sighting. “ufos are real. i have seen them. not playing,” she wrote at the time.

The sighting ended up being a defining moment that influenced the theme of Rainbow, which is released on August 11.

“So that’s been a huge running theme on this album. The cover of my album has a bunch of spaceships,” she said. It also inspired one of the album tracks, Spaceship.

In her interview on the Zach Sang Show, Kesha also talked about her new single Praying and evolving as an artist and person, after spending years in legal battles with Dr. Luke.

“I just feel like a totally different artist — and not in a good or bad way,” the 30-year-old singer said. “I had a great time. The first record was super fun, and that’s where I was at. This is where I am now.”

Watch the full interview below.