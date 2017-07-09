Crime
July 9, 2017 9:31 pm
Updated: July 9, 2017 9:32 pm

Vancouver police investigating suspicious death

By Digital Reporter  CKNW
Vancouver police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a West End apartment.

Police said they were called to the unit near Davie and Denman Streets just before 5 p.m. Sunday, where they found the body.

Investigators say they do not believe the public is at risk, but are sharing no other details.

More to come…

