Vancouver police investigating suspicious death
Vancouver police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a West End apartment.
Police said they were called to the unit near Davie and Denman Streets just before 5 p.m. Sunday, where they found the body.
Investigators say they do not believe the public is at risk, but are sharing no other details.
More to come…
