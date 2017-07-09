Participants in two-day cycling trek raise $4.1M to help advance cancer research and care in Quebec

Some 1,100 cyclists taking part in a two-day cancer fundraiser ride from Montreal to Quebec City, started arriving at the finish line Sunday afternoon.

Welcome to the Finish Line, Riders! 1,100 of you will complete the 200-kilometre journey throughout Quebec's countryside today. #TheRideMO pic.twitter.com/KQRcUSY3Ec — The Quebec Ride (@TheQuebecRide) July 9, 2017

Despite heavy rain along the way, participants had cause for celebration.

Nothing can rain on this parade! #TheRideMO pic.twitter.com/5rQTFjdlZS — The Quebec Ride (@TheQuebecRide) July 8, 2017

This year’s edition of the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer raised $4.1 million dollars benefiting the Jewish General Hospital’s Segal Cancer Centre.

Over the ride’s nine-year history, more than $51 million has been raised for cancer programs at the hospital and its partners across the province.

“Funds raised through the Ride allow our world-leading doctors, researchers and scientists to develop new technologies every day, in the areas of molecular diagnostics, functional imaging, biomarkers, molecular target discovery and validation, and advanced targeted radiation therapy,” Myer Bick, president and CEO of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, said.

WATCH BELOW: From immunotherapy to personalized cancer treatments

It is estimated that nearly 52,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year, in Quebec alone, according to Bick.

A statistic that can be difficult to grasp.

Ride ambassador and Olympian Hugo Barrette said it best when he explained his reasons Friday, for joining the ride.

“To me, it’s an extremely important cause because it touched my family. My aunt has cancer as we speak,” Barrette said. “Pretty much everyone is touched at some point by cancer.”

Many of the participants in the weekend journey from Montreal to Quebec City are cancer survivors, and while Barrette was meant to inspire his fellow participants, he called them the true heroes.

“I think a lot of people look at us athletes and try to be inspired by our stories but these people out there, that are going to be there on the line, that survived cancer, to me are the true heroes,” he said.

Registrations for the 10th edition of the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer to be held on the weekend of July 7, 2018 have already begun.

For more information, visit the Conquer Cancer website.