‘Obstafun’ raises money for local charity organization in Pointe-Claire
For a second year in a row, Obstafun combined fun and fundraising for a local charity organization.
The event featured obstacle courses for children, designed by children.
Approximately 250 people were expected to take part in Saturday’s event.
Money raised will be donated to the West Island Community Shares, a charity organization which helps support 40 local community organizations.
“I really wanted to give back to my community and give money to a place here in the West Island,”Danielle Pugsley, who came up with the idea, said.
“I had a whole list of things to do, but the one that stood out the most was an obstacle course.”
Children made their way through various obstacle courses at Cedar Park Heights.
The fun went on for three hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A larger crowd was expected this time around compared to last year.
Pugsley hopes to have the event again next year.
“It doesn’t matter if you give like $5, $1 as long as you give back and you help out the community,” Pugsley said. “It always just makes you feel good.”
