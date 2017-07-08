Rhythms of the Caribbean take over downtown Montreal for annual Carifiesta Parade

Despite heavy downpours, there was no raining on this parade.

Like rays of tropical sunshine, the annual Carifiesta Parade dazzled the crowds assembled to take in the annual show in downtown Montreal.

Dancers and performers decked out in elaborate costumes shimmied to the music of the Caribbean.

The parade kicked off at noon at the corner of Fort and Ste-Catherine streets, with the procession making its way east along Ste-Catherine to Phillips Square.

The event has enlivened the streets of Montreal with the sights and sounds of the Caribbean for more than 40 years.

Organizers said the parade is all about sharing and celebrating their cultural heritage with fellow Montrealers.

Over 500,000 spectators were expected to attend this year’s event.