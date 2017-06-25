‘Taste of the Caribbean’ festival showcases island culture

Sunday marked the final day of the Taste of the Caribbean festival in the Old Port.

The five-day festival showcases trademark foods and drinks from the Caribbean.

Many of the vendors sold authentic food from various countries.

READ MORE: New Caribbean restaurant in Vaudreuil makes point of giving back to community

To cook the food can be a long process and one that starts before any visitors arrive.

“It’s hours and hours and hours to put together the sauce, to season the chicken,” Tara Carson, festival worker, said. “They get prepared at least 48 hours in advance.”

The festival has seen thousands of visitors and was held from June 21 to 25.

Beyond the jerk chicken, corn and fish were other Caribbean treats like spicy peanut butter.

“What makes it different is the hot pepper that we add to it,” Stanley Dumornay, D&D Mamba, said. “It also has organic cane sugar and a bit of salt.”

Those in attendance could also take part in cooking demonstrations and learn how to cook with rum.

Organizers say the festival saw a large increase in visitors from years past.