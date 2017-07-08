Canada
Montreal cyclist seriously injured after collision with car

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Berri and St-Antoine streets. Saturday, July 8, 2017.

A 26-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Berri Street and St-Antoine Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough shortly before 4 a.m.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the cyclist was heading south on Berri  Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman.

According to Chèvrefils, the cyclist failed to stop at a red light and the driver, who was heading east on St-Antoine Street, didn’t have time to stop.

The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries.

While he suffered serious injuries, Chèvrefils said his life is not in danger.

The intersection, which had been blocked off, was re-opened to traffic at 5 a.m.

