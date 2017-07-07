Canada
July 7, 2017 7:33 pm

Wall ‘in disbelief’ over Khadr settlement

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he's in a state of disbelief over the settlement paid to Omar Khadr.

Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press
A A

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he’s in a state of disbelief over the settlement paid to Omar Khadr.

The federal government announced today that it has settled a long-standing lawsuit by the former Guantanamo Bay detainee.

An apology was also delivered to Khadr from Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale after reports of a 10.5-million-dollar settlement over violations of Khadr’s charter rights.

Wall says it’s unbelievable that the government would so quickly make the settlement to Khadr, while freezing out the widow of the U.S. soldier he killed in Afghanistan.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Wall
Omar Khadr
Omar Khadr $10 million
omar khadr apology

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News