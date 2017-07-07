Wall ‘in disbelief’ over Khadr settlement

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he’s in a state of disbelief over the settlement paid to Omar Khadr.

The federal government announced today that it has settled a long-standing lawsuit by the former Guantanamo Bay detainee.

An apology was also delivered to Khadr from Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale after reports of a 10.5-million-dollar settlement over violations of Khadr’s charter rights.

Wall says it’s unbelievable that the government would so quickly make the settlement to Khadr, while freezing out the widow of the U.S. soldier he killed in Afghanistan.